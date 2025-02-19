Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Issues Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Zacks reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RGR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 133,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,791. The company has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.18. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates under the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

