Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock opened at $1,791.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,946.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,974.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,670 shares of company stock worth $35,253,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

