Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579,289 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $151.76 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $173.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

