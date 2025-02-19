Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51, Zacks reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. Garmin updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-7.800 EPS.

Garmin Stock Up 10.1 %

NYSE:GRMN traded up $21.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.56. 546,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,824. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.17. Garmin has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $241.39.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

