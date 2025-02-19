Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

