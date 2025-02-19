Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

