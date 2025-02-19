Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $25.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.30 and its 200 day moving average is $387.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

