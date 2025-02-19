Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

