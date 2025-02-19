Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

