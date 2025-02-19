Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 183.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after buying an additional 4,052,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,901,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after buying an additional 3,954,414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

