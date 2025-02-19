DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys 859 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises 0.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of GE Vernova worth $49,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4 %

GEV opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion and a PE ratio of 67.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

