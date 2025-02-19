Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 282 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $300.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

