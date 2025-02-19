Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.88 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

