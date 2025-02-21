One Day In July LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

