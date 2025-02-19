Head-To-Head Analysis: Reddit (RDDT) versus Its Rivals

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reddit to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit -37.25% -24.71% -22.52% Reddit Competitors -159.17% -1,792.47% -8.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reddit and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 8 12 1 2.59 Reddit Competitors 869 4581 6141 156 2.48

Valuation & Earnings

Reddit presently has a consensus target price of $175.45, indicating a potential downside of 6.35%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Reddit’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reddit has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Reddit and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $1.30 billion -$484.28 million -24.24 Reddit Competitors $938.77 million $7.64 million 26.49

Reddit has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Reddit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reddit beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

