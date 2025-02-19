3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 401,387 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $56,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after buying an additional 170,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,185,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

