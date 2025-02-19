51,255 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

