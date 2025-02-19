Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.
Huntsman Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of HUN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 637,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
