Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HUN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 637,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

