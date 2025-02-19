Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 833.19 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 897.80 ($11.33). Informa shares last traded at GBX 892.80 ($11.26), with a volume of 1,404,778 shares trading hands.

Informa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 831.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 833.19. The stock has a market cap of £11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 100,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £812,581.36 ($1,025,080.56). 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Informa

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

