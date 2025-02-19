Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GATX worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in GATX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in GATX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX stock opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.06. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

