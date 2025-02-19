Integer (ITGR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $446.28 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. Integer has a 52 week low of $97.49 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

