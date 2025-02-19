Leonardo DRS (DRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $942.18 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This represents a 20.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $112,575.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,854.60. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,619. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.