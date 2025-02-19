Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Invests $555,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,726,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $157,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 505 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %
Starbucks stock opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $113.47.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
