Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 24,313 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Guess? worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 216.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Guess? Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GES opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $638.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.