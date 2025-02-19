Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 654,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
