L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 485.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.77 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.97.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.67.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total value of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

