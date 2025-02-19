Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 16,486 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

MBB opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.