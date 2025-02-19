Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.8 %
MGY opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 29.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
