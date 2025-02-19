Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Posts Earnings Results

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 18.4 %

MULN stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 116,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.36. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $54,840.00.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

