Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Posts Earnings Results

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 18.4 %
MULN stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 116,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.36. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $54,840.00.
About Mullen Automotive
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.