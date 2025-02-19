Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after buying an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after buying an additional 2,165,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after buying an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

