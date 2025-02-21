The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,511.96. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

