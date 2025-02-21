Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Price Hits $0.0304 on Top Exchanges (APECOIN)

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $832.82 worth of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asia Pacific Electronic Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,462.57 or 0.99792553 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,842.26 or 0.99163863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Asia Pacific Electronic Coin

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin launched on June 13th, 2021. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,651,697 tokens. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official website is www.apecoin.io. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official Twitter account is @apecoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is t.me/apecoincircl – www.reddit.com/user/apecoin-official. The Reddit community for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/apecoin-official.

Buying and Selling Asia Pacific Electronic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is 0.03038687 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apecoin.io.”

