Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.830-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

GLPI stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

