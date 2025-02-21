Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.830-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.8 %
GLPI stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.
In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
