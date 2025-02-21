Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,301 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $606.57 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.