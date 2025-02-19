Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVUV stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.37 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

