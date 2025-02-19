Kestra Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.