D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 26,824 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TROW opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

