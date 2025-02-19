Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 157.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,567 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.