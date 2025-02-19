Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $497.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

