Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 32.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,897,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,578,000 after purchasing an additional 951,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,527 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,626. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

