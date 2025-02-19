Plan Group Financial LLC Sells 9,165 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Plan Group Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,138,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 189,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

