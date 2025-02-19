Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PROF Q1 Earnings

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
Shares of PROF stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Profound Medical
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- There’s Room to Chase These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With Robust Growth Outlooks Insiders Are Buying
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Buffett’s Billion-Dollar Bet: Will Constellation Brands Pay Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.