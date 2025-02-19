Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PROF Q1 Earnings

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,211,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Profound Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 183,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

