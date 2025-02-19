Q2 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Cut by Zacks Research

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 86.89%.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.