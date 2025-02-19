Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Quantum-Si to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. This trade represents a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.