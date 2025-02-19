Reviewing Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH)

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Highest Performances and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 0.00 Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17

Abacus Life has a consensus target price of $14.30, indicating a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Highest Performances has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Highest Performances and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Abacus Life -11.65% 12.88% 6.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highest Performances and Abacus Life”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $1.19 billion 0.04 -$39.86 million N/A N/A Abacus Life $79.59 million 9.28 $9.52 million ($0.18) -42.44

Abacus Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Highest Performances.

Summary

Abacus Life beats Highest Performances on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

