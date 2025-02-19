Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274,641 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,259,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares in the last quarter.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of VRDN stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
