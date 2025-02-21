iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 137.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $134.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

