Wealth Alliance Sells 690 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $144.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

