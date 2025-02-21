PACK Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PACK Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

