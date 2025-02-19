Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 1,907 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $192.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $235.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.94.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. This trade represents a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,933 shares of company stock worth $88,283,752. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

